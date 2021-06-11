Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

EM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 77,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,397. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

