Analysts Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Announce -$1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce ($1.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($4.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($5.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $840,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 83,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

