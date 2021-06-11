So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.20. 305,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.31 million, a P/E ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

