Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $1,452,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exterran by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

EXTN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 247,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,377. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

