Metal (MTL) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Metal has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $137.23 million and approximately $28.14 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.