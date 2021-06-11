Chromia (CHR) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Chromia has a total market cap of $78.62 million and approximately $77.31 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

