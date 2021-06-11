$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,586 shares of company stock valued at $21,679,045 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.19. 746,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

