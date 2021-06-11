Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report sales of $30.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.44 billion to $30.63 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $123.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $124.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $128.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $70.81. 1,908,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.52.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

