Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.
Shares of M stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 10,033,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,574,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
