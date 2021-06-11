Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 10,033,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,574,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

