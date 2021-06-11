Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.70 million-183.48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.49 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-1.724 EPS.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.90. 196,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,672. Endava has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.