Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.07. The company had a trading volume of 480,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

