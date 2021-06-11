AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. 132,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

