Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYEN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 45,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $170,958 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

