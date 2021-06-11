International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $53.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 2,359,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,624. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

