Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ERIC remained flat at $$13.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

