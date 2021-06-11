C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $100.00. 756,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.