Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $1.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.50 million. Resonant posted sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $7.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

RESN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 785,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,610. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Resonant by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 152,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

