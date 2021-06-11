Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 41.5% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $44.68 million and approximately $351,144.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.77 or 0.00024549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00149283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.84 or 0.01105272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.65 or 1.00625661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,094,615 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.