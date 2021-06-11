Blockchain Certified Data Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $286,589.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $286,589.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00747908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

