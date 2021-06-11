HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HLFFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF remained flat at $$101.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $103.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

