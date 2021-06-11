Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 320,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,227. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

