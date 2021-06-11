Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $996,800. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 2,305,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,589. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

