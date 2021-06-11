$0.19 EPS Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.18. 100,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $498.25 million, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

