Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $8.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.49 billion and the lowest is $8.41 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. The stock had a trading volume of 495,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,525. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.08.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

