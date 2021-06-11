BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

BeiGene stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.91. 118,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.80. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

