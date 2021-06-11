Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.