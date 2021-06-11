The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $32.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

SMPL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

