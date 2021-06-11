BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 7,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $6.08 on Friday, hitting $346.91. 118,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,825. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $388.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

