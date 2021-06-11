The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $32.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 249,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,001. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $4,378,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.