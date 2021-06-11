AirSwap Market Capitalization Hits $22.11 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $948,782.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00754273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00084427 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.