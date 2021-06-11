Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $246,311.37 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. 155,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,729. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.