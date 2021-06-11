Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMIZF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$8.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

