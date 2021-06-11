Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.83. The company had a trading volume of 636,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,480. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

