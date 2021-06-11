Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,302 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,141 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,289,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 543,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.