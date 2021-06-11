Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,302 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,141 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,289,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 543,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

