$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,735. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.