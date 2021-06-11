Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

LWAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,876. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.96. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

