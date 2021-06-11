IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 2,632,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,520. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 151,086 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

