Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report sales of $4.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.15 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.84. 2,584,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,378. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

