Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Achieves $197,466.18

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $197,466.18 and approximately $680,610.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

