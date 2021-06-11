ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $9.26 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. ICHI has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $31,171.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00008458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00154594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.01114893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,059.14 or 0.99886577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,463 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

