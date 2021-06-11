Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 193,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a market cap of $962.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.