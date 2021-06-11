A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,154,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 568,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 156,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

