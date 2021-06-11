Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.55.
LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
