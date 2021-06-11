Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.55.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

