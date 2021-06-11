Ethereum Push Notification Service 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.47 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $9.32 million and $1.47 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00157034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00189188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01102888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,160.92 or 0.99932905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

