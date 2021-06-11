Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $115.94 million and $3.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00157034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00189188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01102888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,160.92 or 0.99932905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,435,132 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

