CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,489,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,960. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,581,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.