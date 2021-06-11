Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Stephens boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 172,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

