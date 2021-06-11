Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,478. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $88.88. 256,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,509. Rapid7 has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

