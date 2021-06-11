CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $503,345.34 and approximately $164,034.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00158352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00189088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.97 or 0.01093132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,057.16 or 0.99781745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,904 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

