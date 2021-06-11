$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. General Mills reported sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

